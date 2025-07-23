Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has received numerous complaints about unlicensed street vendors selling food in Uptown and South End during late-night hours.

These unpermitted vendors pose significant health risks because they are not subject to inspections that ensure proper food handling and hygiene standards, county health officials said in a news release. This includes safe cooking and storage temperatures, sanitary equipment, and proper handwashing practices.

“We encourage all residents to look for the food safety scorecard before ordering to ensure that the establishment has been inspected and minimum food safety standards are met,” said Chrystal Swinger, the director of Environmental Health. “Unpermitted food vendors pose a serious health risk of foodborne illness, which can be severe and even fatal. Our team is working to ensure these individuals stop selling food in these often-hazardous conditions, but we need residents to help us by not patronizing illegal food vendors,” Swinger added.

Residents are encouraged to report unpermitted food vendors by calling 311. Additionally, they can check the health inspection scores for regulated businesses in Mecklenburg County on the county’s website or on Yelp.

The Mecklenburg County Food and Facilities Sanitation Program oversees more than 4,400 food service facilities and conducts over 13,000 inspections annually to ensure the health and safety of restaurants, food trucks, and food stands. Approved facilities must display a food safety scorecard at their establishment.

VIDEO: New permit rules coming for NoDa street vendors under 6-month pilot program

