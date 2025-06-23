Charlotte City Council to vote on permit plan for NoDa street vendors

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote Monday night on a pilot program that would require vendors in NoDa to obtain permits to sell their goods on North Davidson Street.

The proposed changes aim to regulate street vending in one of Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods, known for its vibrant art and culture scene. Currently, street vending is only regulated in some parts of Uptown Charlotte, leaving NoDa vendors unregulated.

City leaders have expressed a desire to maintain oversight without discouraging business, amid passionate opinions on whether regulation is necessary.

If approved, the pilot program would increase the fine for selling without a license from $50 to $500, a significant hike intended to enforce compliance among vendors.The council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

