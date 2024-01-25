Food truck Donut I Love You putting down roots in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Donut I Love You is putting down roots in Charlotte. The popular, gluten-free doughnut brand will open its first bricks-and-mortar location at 908 E. 35th St. — formerly home to NoDa Soda Shop.

That 704-square-foot space is set to open in early May. Expect the design to be bright and airy, touching on the modern side with pops of cyan, pink and red, says Mithoon Patel, who owns the brand with wife Lindsey. There will be limited seating, with two or three tables. That fits with their business model, which is built around to-go orders.

“I’m really excited because it’s in the middle of a neighborhood and we’re a very family-oriented company,” Patel says. “I think we can be an amazing addition because we provide a unique service.”

He expects to invest close to $120,000 into the shop — the latest step in an unlikely journey for the couple.

