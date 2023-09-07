Forced out of Gastonia homeless encampment, dozens have nowhere to go

GASTONIA, N.C. — Some of the people forced back on the streets in Gastonia tell Channel 9 life is almost unbearable.

They are part of the 150 people who had to leave Gastonia’s largest homeless encampment at Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries a week and a half ago.

Some said they don’t want to reveal where they are staying because they are afraid they may get kicked out of there, too. One man said a patch of trees has became an ideal new place to rest, but it’s not home.

“To me, this looks like a definite devastation,” Jeff Stephens said. “I want to cry. I really do.”

