Forced out of Gastonia homeless encampment, dozens have nowhere to go

GASTONIA, N.C. — Some of the people forced back on the streets in Gastonia tell Channel 9 life is almost unbearable.
They are part of the 150 people who had to leave Gastonia’s largest homeless encampment at Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries a week and a half ago.
Some said they don’t want to reveal where they are staying because they are afraid they may get kicked out of there, too. One man said a patch of trees has became an ideal new place to rest, but it’s not home.
“To me, this looks like a definite devastation,” Jeff Stephens said. “I want to cry. I really do.”
>> In the video at the top of the page, reporter Ken Lemon speaks with them about where they are going now.
