Ford Performance Racing School to relocate to Harrisburg, bringing $6M investment

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Ford Performance Racing School is set to relocate to Harrisburg, bringing a $6 million investment and creating 25 new full-time jobs.

The relocation involves moving operations from Concord to a newly annexed and rezoned 1.98-acre parcel in Harrisburg, where the school will establish its new hub at 5254 Pit Road South.

“The arrival of the Ford Performance Racing School marks a pivotal moment for Harrisburg’s economic landscape,” said Town Manager Rob Donham.

The Ford Performance Racing School, operated by Wheelhouse, is the nation’s leading high-performance driving school and offers factory-backed programs for Ford Motor Company’s performance vehicles, according to a press release.

The facility, which spans 18,230 square feet, will be updated to support training, operations, and guest services, with plans for future expansion, officials said.

Established in 2006, the school provides immersive experiences both on and off track, showcasing Ford’s commitment to performance, precision, and safety.

The relocation was secured following the successful annexation and rezoning approved by the Town Council at its October meeting, officials said.

Operations at the new Harrisburg location are set to officially launch in Spring 2026.

