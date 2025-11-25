‘Hard times’: Rising requests overwhelm Toys for Tots Charlotte, donations fall short

CHARLOTTE — Toys for Tots Charlotte says it’s having to turn away families because of a rising number of requests and dwindling donations. One organizer is determined to fill the need, but he needs community support.

“It’s always tough to accept that families are going through a struggle,” Sgt. Justin Schmidt, coordinator for Toys for Tots Charlotte, told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

Schmidt says he understands that struggle. He says he was in kindergarten when Toys for Tots put gifts under his own tree.

“I want to make those kids have a Christmas Day,” he said. “I want to ensure that those in need have a toy to put under that tree.”

Last year, the bins at Toys for Tots were overflowing. Unfortunately, this year is different. Schmidt says he has fewer than 1,000 toys in the north Charlotte warehouse — just a sliver of what he needs to serve 30,000 local children.

Those toys will go to families and nonprofits, but the organization had to make the tough decision to stop accepting applications because there just aren’t enough toys.

“This year, it almost seems that we have more and more people requesting based off of the hard times that they are facing,” Schmidt said.

That’s where the community can help. Toys for Tots Charlotte is asking for new, unwrapped toys. Schmidt says if he can fill their warehouse, it will be a Christmas miracle.

“There are so many children in need that I want to accommodate for every single one of them,” he said. “If that means that they get a toy in their hand on Christmas, that means my mission is met.”

Toys for Tots Charlotte says it will consider opening applications again if it can collect enough toys for families who already applied. It’s looking for Lego sets, hygiene products and toys for all age groups. Toy weapons and video games will not be accepted.

For more information about how to get involved and a full list of local donation sites, visit the Toys for Tots Charlotte website.

VIDEO: ‘Perfect storm’: Charlotte nonprofits face financial crisis amid funding cuts

‘Perfect storm’: Charlotte nonprofits face financial crisis amid funding cuts

©2025 Cox Media Group