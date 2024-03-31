Local

FORECAST: Beautiful Easter weather carries on early into the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clear, fair skies to start the morning Easter Sunday.
  • Quick warm-up expecting temps to reach 70 by noon.
  • Daytime temperatures will reach 80 by the mid-afternoon.
  • Mild start expected into Monday morning keeping temps in the low 80′s for Monday and Tuesday with little to no rain expected.
  • Overnight temps expected to stay in the low 60s high 50s early in the week.
  • A cold front moves in Tuesday night bringing along widespread showers, strong winds, and then much cooler air.
  • Rain expected to taper off by early Wednesday, but snow showers will continue through early Friday across the higher elevations.
  • Daytime temperatures by Thursday and Friday, will be in the upper 50s/low 60s with highs rebounding a little bit by Saturday.

