Former baseball team owner proposes $6.5M settlement as Gastonia fights to reclaim parcels

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia’s contentious legal battle with the ownership group behind the defunct Gastonia Honey Hunters appeared to be at an end in December 2023, when the summer league baseball team was evicted from the city-owned ballpark.

Two-and-a-half years later, the fight continues.

And, according to documents filed in a related, ongoing bankruptcy case, the entity led by Honey Hunters owner Brandon Bellamy has suggested the price to settle the litigation is $6.5 million.

Why would the city pay?

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group