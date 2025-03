CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The former Cabarrus County manager is preparing to take legal action against the county.

According to the Independent Tribune, the Board of Commissioners fired Mike Downs in January.

Downs has served as county manager since 2011.

According to his attorney, Downs owned severance pay totaling nearly half a million dollars.

