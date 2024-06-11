Former CEO sells NC beach home for $9.4M

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — After 10 months, the founder of one of the largest cell-tower real estate companies in the country has sold his Wrightsville Beach home for $9.2 million.
Richard Byrne, who founded Raleigh’s TowerCo, sold the house on Lumina Drive for $9.25 million, according to New Hanover County deed records. He initially listed the home for $11.4 million back in August. Byrne’s team took the house off the market late last year to list it back in March for $10.4 million.
“I am happy we did that, and I am happy it finally got sold,” Byrne said. “I think the new owners will be very happy with the house.”
