Former CEO’s $6.2M home purchase among Mecklenburg County’s most expensive

CHARLOTTE — Three homes across Charlotte sold for more than $6 million in April. One of those properties was bought by the former CEO of a major Charlotte manufacturing company.

Frank Dowd IV, who served as Charlotte Pipe & Foundry’s CEO from 1998-2012 and is its current board chairman, paid $6.19 million for a historic Eastover home in an off-market sale, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. That brick home, built in 1928, spans about 5,500 square feet. Its 0.66-acre lot includes a second, 157-square-foot structure built in 2008 as well as a pool and spa. The entire property has five bedrooms, with five full and two half bathrooms, county records show.

Mecklenburg County’s 10 most expensive home sales in April ranged in sale price from $3.75 million to about $6.53 million. Nine homes are found in Charlotte. The other residence is located in Huntersville.

