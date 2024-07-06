Local

Former Charlotte business owner, ‘Real Housewives’ figure pleads guilty to tax charge

By Charlotte Business Journal
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A former Charlotte business owner who also made frequent appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has pleaded guilty to failing to pay more than $2.5 million in employment taxes.

Peter Thomas, 63, pleaded guilty July 2 to failing to account for and pay the IRS trust fund taxes tied to his businesses in Charlotte, Miami and Baltimore, according a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Thomas owned several Charlotte businesses, including Club One CLT, Sports One, Sports One CLT and PT Media, plea and court records stated. Club One was a nightclub at the AvidXchange Music Factory, while Sports One operated as a sports bar and lounge at 521 N. College St. in uptown.

In 2019, CBJ reported the owners of Sports One were hit with a federal tax lien for owing $237,000 in unpaid taxes. A sign was posted on the door at that time stating the business was closed for renovations.

