‘Real Housewives’ star’s ex-husband who owned Charlotte clubs charged for not paying taxes

CHARLOTTE — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is in hot water with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Peter Thomas was charged in federal court with failing to pay taxes to the IRS.

Thomas used to own a couple of bars and lounges in Charlotte, including Club ONE, which used to be near the Music Factory. He used to be married to Cynthia Bailey, who has been on the Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2010.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2017-2023, Thomas never paid $2.5 million in employment taxes from his businesses.

Instead, prosecutors say Thomas used that money on “cash withdrawals, travel, real estate purchases, and retail purchases.”

On Monday, Thomas posted on social media, appearing to take responsibility for the charge.

“I’ve did some wrong that I have to make right,” Thomas said on social media. “I have to stand up, I have to be accountable, I have to be responsible, and I have to pay my debt.”

Channel 9 learned that a plea agreement has been filed, but it hasn’t been agreed to or finalized in front of a judge yet.

