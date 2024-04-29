Local

Former Charlotte CEO reaches settlement with SEC in fraud, self-dealing lawsuit

By Charlotte Business Journal

Marty Sumichrast, former CEO of cbdMD Inc.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Marty Sumichrast, former CEO of cbdMD Inc. and Adara Acquisition Corp., has reached a settlement to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $350,000 to resolve a lawsuit accusing him of fraud and self-dealing. The SEC brought the accusations in 2022 related to Sumichrast’s leadership of Stone Street Partners.

The SEC filed a motion April 25 with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of N.C. to approve the settlement. The settlement is still subject to court approval.

ALSO READ: CMPD lieutenant arrested, charged with fraud

The SEC’s initial complaint accused Sumichrast of engaging “in a series of undisclosed and fraudulent conflict-of-interest transactions” while leading Stone Street. Sumichrast previously denied the SEC’s allegations. He said he “never received ill-gotten gains” in a 2022 court filing responding to the SEC’s initial complaint.

Read more here.

VIDEO: CMPD lieutenant arrested, charged with fraud

CMPD lieutenant arrested, charged with fraud


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read