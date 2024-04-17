CMPD lieutenant arrested, charged with fraud

CHARLOTTE — A lieutenant with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been arrested in connection with financial crimes.

Lieutenant Warith Muhammad has been charged with one count of felony financial transaction card fraud and one count of felony conspiracy to commit financial transaction card fraud.

According to arrest records, Muhammad is accused of being connected to a fraudulent purchase that was made with a business card that belonged to the owner of Salon and Spa Inc.

The purchase of $1,600 ultimately went to a mosque Muhammad attended.

The department said he turned himself in Tuesday night and will be on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Muhammad was hired on Oct. 18, 2010, and was assigned to the Central Division.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Jennings released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“The arrest of our own lieutenant is a devastating blow to the trust we’ve worked tirelessly to build with this community. We hold ourselves to an uncompromising standard of integrity, and any violation is a betrayal of that sacred oath. But let me be absolutely clear: the CMPD has zero tolerance for misconduct, regardless of rank or tenure. The decisive action taken by investigators sends a powerful message: no badge is a shield for illegal behavior. The law applies equally to every citizen, and that includes those who wear our uniform. This incident is a painful reminder that we are all fallible, but it also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to accountability. We will investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that justice is served. The people we are sworn to protect deserve nothing less.”

CMPD said its internal affairs will be conducting a parallel investigation.

VIDEO: Affidavit: Officer allegedly caught in the act of stealing cash from arrestee

Affidavit: Officer allegedly caught in the act of stealing cash from arrestee





©2024 Cox Media Group