Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s lasting legacy

CHARLOTTE — The Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights icon and protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is being honored for his wide-reaching impact on American social justice and politics.

Jackson, a native of the Carolinas, was one of the first Black candidates to run for president of the United States.

Jackson announced his historic run for the presidency in November 1983.

This announcement came during the same period as the Voting Rights Act Amendments of 1982, which protected the rights of racial and ethnic minorities and helped lead to the election of Black mayors in cities across the country.

The 1982 amendments played a role in a wave of Black leadership in major cities across the United States.

Following the implementation of these protections, voters elected Black mayors in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Birmingham. Jackson’s run for the presidency occurred during this period of shifting political representation.

Harvey Gantt became the first Black mayor of Charlotte when he took office in 1983.

Gantt reflected on Jackson’s career and his origins in the Carolinas, noting that the reverend rose from humble beginnings to become a national figure known for challenging the political status quo.

Gantt shared a message from the Jackson family regarding the reverend’s ongoing legacy and his dedication to social justice.

“We ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by,” Gantt said.

