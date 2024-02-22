Former Cheraw police officer charged with sexual extortion, misconduct in office

CHERAW, S.C. — A former Cheraw police officer was charged Thursday with felony sexual extortion and misconduct in the office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced.

Justin Brian McKenzie, 40, concealed his identity and threatened a victim using text messages. He said that he would publish private, sexually explicit images of the victim on social media, according to the affidavit.

This happened between Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, according to SLED.

“In fear of publication, the victim was compelled to create and provide McKenzie with additional sexually explicit photographs and videos,” SLED stated in a news release.

McKenzie was booked at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Chief Julius Riley, with the Cheraw Police Department, requested the SLED investigation.









