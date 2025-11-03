Former Chester County superintendent under investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School Board said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the district’s former superintendent, Antwon Sutton.

On Oct. 24, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate allegations of misconduct involving Sutton.

The school district released a statement saying they’re cooperating but didn’t provide any more details.

Channel 9 has asked SLED for more information.

No additional details have been made available.

