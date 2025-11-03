Local

Former Chester County superintendent under investigation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chester County School District Administration
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School Board said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the district’s former superintendent, Antwon Sutton.

ALSO READ: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom

On Oct. 24, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate allegations of misconduct involving Sutton.

The school district released a statement saying they’re cooperating but didn’t provide any more details.

Channel 9 has asked SLED for more information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Chester County looks to other countries to address teacher shortages

Chester County looks to other countries to address teacher shortages

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read