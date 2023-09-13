Former Cleveland Co. corrections officer charged for having sex with inmate

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A former Cleveland County corrections officer is charged with having sex with a jail inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Jessica Dover was arrested on Tuesday night, just one week after her appearance in court last week following her release from her job.

Arrest warrants say Dover reportedly had sex with an inmate while at work.

Dover is also charged with passing a vape pen and a cell phone to an inmate.

All three are felony charges, and Dover is currently out on bond.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about possible charges against the inmate involved.

