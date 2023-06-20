Former CMS teacher accused of sex with student on campus

CHARLOTTE — A teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing two charges in connection with alleged sexual contact with an underage student last year, according to police records.

Jail records show that Tyvaun James, 25, was arrested on Oct. 5 in Mecklenburg County. He’s charged with indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

A police report says that James was a teacher at Harding University High School at the time of the alleged crime, and the victim was a student at the same school. The police said the victim was less than four years younger than James.

Channel 9 obtained a letter from CMS to James informing him that he was fired from the district on Nov. 1, 2022.

CMS’ dismissal letter says that James was accused of sending a female student inappropriate messages, including nude photos. CMS says James also allegedly had sex with the student on school property.

According to jail records, James was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

