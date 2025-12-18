Former employee sues Legion Brewing over alleged safety issues

CHARLOTTE — When Josh Denton talks about Legion Brewing, he seems to still have a soft spot for the business. “My blood, sweat, and tears went into all that stainless steel,” he said.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

But he alleges – in his lawsuit – there were several safety issues. For example, the brewery didn’t provide the right gloves and that he cut his hand, needing stitches.

He says he breathed in dangerous chemicals, as well. “They did change the storage of those specific chemicals after I raised the concerns,” he said. “But there were other chemicals that were stored improperly continually.”

Denton also says he was safety manager, and that Legion gave him a hard time when he ordered his team ear protection from the noise. He also claims metal rods fell from the ceiling and didn’t hit anyone but could have.

“I would say total that fell and even the ones that I put back up … six or seven,” he said.

He says he eventually lost his job. The reason Legion said was because the brewery was restructuring.

However, he and his lawyer, Brian Clarke, believe Denton was fired for being a “squeaky wheel.”

Clarke says Denton isn’t just a former employee trying to get even with the brewery.

“Absolutely not. Josh’s motivation really from the beginning of his advocacy around these workplace safety issues is protecting his coworkers and, while he was there, himself,” he said. “I’ve been worried for my friends. I still am,” Denton added.

“We (Legion and its employees) have no comment on this due to it being best practice. I will forward this to our legal counsel. They will address any questions,” Legion emailed Action 9.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says wherever you work, remember, you have a right to:

Certain basic safety equipment

Request a federal inspection

Talk to the inspector

File a complaint with OSHA

Stoogenke says you can even refuse to work if the condition could cause serious harm, you’ve told your boss, and there isn’t time to get OSHA involved. And it’s illegal for your employer to retaliate against you for exercising your rights. If so, you can file a whistleblower complaint. But you only have 30 days.

©2025 Cox Media Group