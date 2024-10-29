Former fire chief accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from volunteer department

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A former fire chief in Caldwell County has been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his volunteer department.

According to arrest warrants, Bryan Edwards deceived the department by falsely listing hours worked for the Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department on his time sheet.

He allegedly embezzled more than $150,000, according to documents.

Bryan Edwards

The Grace Chapel community said Bryan Edwards had been fire chief since 2017 before resigning late last year.

Channel 9 spoke with several neighbors who said they were stunned to hear the news.

“I don’t put up with any of that, so if he’s done that and it’s proven that he’s done that, throw the book at him. In my opinion, people around here are trustworthy,” one neighbor said.

Edwards was arrested on Monday and has been charged with embezzlement, forgery, and several counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

He has since posted a $50,000 bond, according to the clerk’s office.

