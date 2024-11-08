Mecklenburg County sheriff accused of using racial slurs

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County sheriff addressed claims that he used racial slurs after one of his chief deputies resigned and a racially charged recording surfaced.

Sheriff Garry McFadden spoke to the latest class of graduating recruits Friday.

“I’m going to take care of the elephant in the room,” McFadden said. “The elephant wears green that’s my color. That’s the uniform I have.”

The sheriff has come under fire since recordings were made public in which he appears to be heard using racially charged language putting down his staff.

“I know I can’t trust that captain,” McFadden appeared to have said in the audio recording. “That white (racial slur) captain is better than the seven other captains upstairs.”

At Friday’s graduation ceremony, McFadden did not say if that was his voice in the recording.

However, he denied he was being racist.

“The reason I cannot be racist is because I do not want anybody to go through what I go through since I was born into this world as a Black man,” McFadden said.

North Carolina Sheriff’s Association officials released a statement condemning McFadden’s use of language.

Full Statement:

“The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (the Association), representing all 100 sheriffs in our state, is aware of racially charged comments allegedly made by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden that shock the conscience. The comments made on the recording are inflammatory, racially derogatory, insulting, and offensive.

“The Association believes sheriffs are and should continue to be held to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, principles, and morals and should serve their communities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, or sex.

“Racially charged comments certainly do not meet those standards. The preamble of the Association’s Constitution creates an Association that establishes “bonds of confidence, respect and friendship” among the sheriffs across the State, maintains peace for North Carolina citizens and residents, and seeks to gain the public’s confidence through the “courtesy, honesty, integrity, and dependability of the sheriffs of North Carolina.

“Therefore, pursuant to the Association’s Constitution and Bylaws, the Association’s Executive Committee (governing board) voted unanimously today to inquire further into this matter.”

The association has no authority to remove him from office.

