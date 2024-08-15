Former NASCAR champion charged with DWI in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch was arrested and charged Tuesday with a DWI in Iredell County, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday.

Busch, 46, was stopped for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. for going 63 mph in a 45 mph at Brawley School and Chuckwood Road.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office requested troopers with the traffic stop to conduct a field sobriety test to see if Busch was impaired by alcohol.

He was taken to jail and blew a 0.17 breath alcohol concentration.

Busch was given a written promise to appear in court.

Iredell County sheriff’s deputies also charged him with speeding and reckless driving, troopers said.

His court date is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Mooresville.

