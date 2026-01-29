Former owner of Charlotte Checkers charged with multimillion-dollar tax fraud

CHARLOTTE — The former owner of the Charlotte Checkers is facing federal charges for tax fraud, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Michael Kahn, 65, set up a nonprofit in 2010, held all leadership roles and transferred more than $4.5 million from the foundation to himself between 2020 and 2023, prosecutors said.

They said he did not report the earnings on income taxes.

A judge ordered Kahn to hand over his passport and was released on bond Thursday.

Kahn was charged with two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, and two counts of failure to file a tax return.

He could face up to eight years in prison.

Kahn brought the Checkers to Charlotte in 2006.

He sold the team in 2024 but remains a minority owner.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership

Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership

©2026 Cox Media Group