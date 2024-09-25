Former President Trump coming to Mint Hill for 2nd NC appearance in a week

MINT HILL, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Mint Hill Wednesday for a campaign event.

The Trump campaign’s event on Wednesday was smaller than what many are used to seeing. It’s being held at the Mosack Group facility, a manufacturing plant in Mint Hill.

By noon, Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz could see the stage was being set for Trump’s appearance an hour later.

It’s Trump’s sixth visit to North Carolina this election season and his second one in less than a week. He was in Wilmington on Saturday, where he didn’t say a word about the scandal surrounding Republican North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. It remains to be seen if Trump will address it Wednesday.

Hello from the campaign trail. First time covering former President Trump this election cycle.



He has a stop here in Mint Hill at 1pm.



The visit comes as the polls are razor-thin for the presidential race in the Tar Heel State. The latest Elon University poll out Tuesday shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump 46% to 45%, but that is well within the margin of error.

The poll was conducted before Lt. Gov. Robinson’s scandal.

Trump and his team know how crucial North Carolina is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

