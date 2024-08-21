Former President Trump, VP nominee Vance head to NC for rally

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is hosting a rally Wednesday in North Carolina.

The rally is scheduled for the afternoon in Asheboro. He plans to speak about national security alongside his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Asheboro is about 30 minutes outside Greensboro.

By noon Wednesday, thousands of people had already lined up to hear Trump speak.

Vance is scheduled to speak around 1 p.m. and Trump is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Trump was just in Asheville last week for what his campaign called an economic address.

