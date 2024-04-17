Former pro basketball player raises thousands for Charlotte charity by running Boston Marathon

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has returned to the Queen City after running the Boston Marathon to raise money for kids’ sports equipment.

Pierre Wooten spoke with Channel 9 about the race, as well as how the money raised will impact children in our area.

“This medal. It’s a lot of hard work. My wife said, ‘Was it worth it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely it was,’” Wooten said.

Wooten said he finished the marathon in just over four hours and forty minutes, which was a personal accomplishment.

“It was a dream that came true that I never even dreamed of. It was amazing to be in an environment of over 30 thousand runners. This is the most iconic race in the world,” Wooten expressed.

In the time leading up to and since the race, Wooten said he has raised $10,000, and his team has raised over $200,000 for Good Sports.

Good Sports is an organization that helps make sports equipment accessible to kids in need.

He said Good Sports has helped twelve organizations in Charlotte get equipment for kids, and the money will go towards helping 10 to 15 more.

Wooten, who is in the Winthrop University Athletics Hall of Fame and played professional basketball for decades, believes this might be one of his proudest accomplishments.

“The seeds that we have sewn. I don’t think that we will ever know. I think it’s a generational impact that will come from our entire team. From what I have done, from what the entire team has done. Because a lot of time when you’re doing things, you know it’s better than you,” Wooten said.

He said the pictures of him running the race and winning the medal he wore proudly around his neck are special, but the impact of helping those in need means infinitely more.

