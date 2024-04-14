Former pro basketball player running in Boston Marathon for Charlotte charity

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man continues his athletic legacy by running in the famous Boston Marathon on Monday, all in the name of a charity.

Pierre Wooten has been training for the 26.2 miles through Boston for the past few months. During that time, he’s been fundraising for Good Sports, an organization that provides free sports equipment to kids in low-income communities.

“It’s incredible to not just inspire the youth. But other people as well,” Wooten says.

This will be Wooten’s first marathon, but it’s major milestone that is right up his lane. Wooten played professional basketball in Europe after graduating from Winthrop University, where he was inducted into the college’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

He says in the past 3 years, Good Sports has donated to 12 Charlotte organizations. Personally, he’s raised more than $10,000 for Good Sports.

“Our team in general, we raised over $20,000. That’s going to serve close to 12,000 youth, girls and boys across the entire nation,” he said.

Programs and schools can apply to be considered for equipment donations.

