Former public housing authority CEO files lawsuit against city, housing board

HICKORY, N.C. — Former Hickory Public Housing Authority Executive Director Alanda Richardson filed a lawsuit against the city of Hickory and the Hickory Public Housing Authority.

She’s alleging discrimination and breach of contract.

Richardson’s lawsuit seeks damages following her termination in January, which occurred amid discussions by the city about abolishing the housing authority due to low use of housing vouchers. The city also accused Richardson of misusing funds.

Richardson was hired as the housing authority’s CEO in 1998, according to the lawsuit.

