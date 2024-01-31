Former SC Governor, presidential candidate Nikki Haley to speak in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A presidential candidate is coming back to her old stomping grounds.

Former South Carolina Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, will be speaking at Indian Land High School at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Haley served as the 116th governor of the Palmetto State from 2011 to 2016.

After her term, she was appointed as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations and held the position from 2017 to 2018 during the Trump administration.

The rally is expected to last about an hour and a half. You can register to attend by clicking this link.

