Former school board member indicted on felony charges

IREDELL, N.C. — An Iredell County indicted a former Iredell-Statesville Schools Board member on two felony charges.

Max James Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted obstruction of justice and conspiracy in connection with someone’s probation on Sept. 26, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

He had served on the school board from 2014 to 2018.

The 60-year-old was accused of giving false documents to the Iredell County Public Defender’s office and a Superior Court judge concerning a person’s attendance history at Daymark Recovery Services, according to court documents.

The documents James provided showed that the person had complied with their court-ordered probation conditions, the Tribune reports.

A special agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations presented the case to the grand jury, which found probable cause for the indictment.

James has since posted his $8,000 secured bond. His next court date is on Jan. 5, the Tribune reports.

