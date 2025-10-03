Iryna’s Law awaits governor’s signature; Mecklenburg sheriff voices concerns

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is responding to House Bill 307, also known as Iryna’s Law.

In a statement, McFadden said the bill does not provide any support to meet its expectations.

He said if the bill is passed, sheriff’s offices across the state would see a spike in overtime costs and the need to expand or enhance their mental health services.

The sheriff reiterated that lawmakers must align their positions to guarantee the proper detention of violent offenders.

Iryna’s Law would eliminate cashless bail and require judicial officials to review a defendant’s criminal history before setting conditions of release.

The bill also provides funding for ten additional assistant district attorneys for Mecklenburg County.

Iryna’s Law is awaiting the North Carolina Governor Josh Stein‘s signature. He has until Friday to sign it.

