Former teacher, mayor face off in race for 98th District NC House seat

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — There’s an open state House district seat in north Mecklenburg County and the race is expected to be tight.

Former Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales is running on the Republican side. She’s facing Democrat Beth Helfrich, a former teacher whose family owns Summit Coffee.

“Infrastructure is definitely at the top of the ticket for need,” Bales said. “And then, of course, our economy. And every person that I’ve spoken with has concerns about where we’re going in this economy. We’ve really got to make sure that we’re setting our families up for success.”

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the 98th District by one point. In 2022, Republican Sen. Ted Budd beat his Democratic opponent by six points.

Helfrich said bipartisanship is one of her top priorities for the district.

“We’re operating with a GOP supermajority that is essentially operating without the normal check and balance of an executive veto that we would expect in government,” she said. “And so because of the supermajority, there is no real need for bipartisan cooperation or collaboration or compromise.”

