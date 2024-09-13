Former teacher, youth pastor sentenced for sex crimes

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former youth pastor and teacher from Burke County who was arrested for over a dozen sex crimes involving children was sentenced to prison, authorities announced on Friday.

Aaron Mirtsching was arrested last year, and prosecutors ended up filing multiple charges against him for charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a minor.

Mirtsching previously worked at New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton. He also worked as a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but was fired after they learned of the arrest. The senior pastor at Thrive Church said they’ve never had anyone report any allegations or behavior issues involving Mirtsching.

On Friday, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mirtsching pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult; one count of statutory sex offense with a child 13, 14, or 15 years old; and five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mirtsching was sentenced to 380 to 552 months in prison.

