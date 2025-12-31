Former Winthrop employee alleges retaliation after discrimination complaint

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A former Winthrop University employee has accused the school of firing her in retaliation for filing a federal discrimination complaint.

Amy Bailey shared her report to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with the Charlotte Observer.

She claimed a supervisor used a racial slur multiple times during a casual conversation.

However, Winthrop denies any wrongdoing. The university told the Observer that Bailey was dismissed for misconduct.

VIDEO: Winthrop University names Edward Serna as its new president

Winthrop University names Edward Serna as its new president

©2025 Cox Media Group