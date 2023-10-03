Former YMCA worker jailed on child sex crime charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A former worker at YMCA accused of child sex crimes is in jail in eastern North Carolina.

Elijah Donato in the New Hanover County jail Monday night.

Donato sexually exploited and took indecent liberties with a child who he was babysitting, the Carolina Beach Police Department told our partners at WECT-TV.

Prosecutors said in court that the family found disturbing images on their nest camera.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said in a statement that Donato is no longer an employee and is banned from its properties and events.

Officials also said they are not aware of any incidents occurring at The Y involving Donato and there is no reason to believe any child in their care was involved in any incident.

The statement also suggests campers were assigned to a cabin with him this summer.

We’re asking for further details of when and where he worked for The Y.

VIDEO: Bus driver charged with DWI while driving kids to YMCA camp

Bus driver charged with DWI while driving kids to YMCA camp Troopers said they responded after receiving a report of a bus driving erratically. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group