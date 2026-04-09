Fort Bragg Army veteran accused of leaking classified military information to journalist

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Fort Bragg Army veteran is facing federal charges after she allegedly leaked classified information to a journalist.

A grand jury indicted Courtney Williams on Tuesday.

Williams had top-secret clearance while working in a special military unit within the Army’s elite Delta Force from 2010 to 2016.

Federal prosecutors say she gave classified military tactics and procedures to a journalist for a book, which directly violated the nondisclosure agreements she signed when she was hired and when she left the military.

According to court documents, Williams spent at least 10 hours on the phone with the journalist and exchanged approximately 180 texts between 2022 and 2024.

In a statement, the journalist called Williams a “brave whistleblower and truth-teller.”

Court filings revealed texts Williams sent to the journalist, claiming she disclosed classified info she thought he was not going to publish.

If convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

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