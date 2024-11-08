Fort Mill man arrested for possesion of child sexual abuse material

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to 63-year-old John Allen Geiser.

Geiser is accused of possessing files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on Thursday, according to investigators.

Geiser has been charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

