Former police officer accused of having child sex abuse material faces federal charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A former Rock Hill police officer who was fired for allegations regarding child sex abuse material is now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an 18-count indictment against Daniel Paul Shealy charging him with distributing and receiving child sex abuse materials.

In September, Channel 9 reported that Shealy was a detective with the Rock Hill Police Department and a school resource officer at a Rock Hill school when he was arrested on state sex charges.

