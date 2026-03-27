Fort Mill man wins $478K lottery after buying ticket at Pineville grocery store

RALEIGH — Ronald Chiles of Fort Mills won a $478,336 jackpot on Tuesday after purchasing a $1 Cash 5 ticket. The winning ticket was sold at a Food Lion in Pineville.

Chiles claimed his prize on Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $344,450.

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Chiles, who works in North Carolina, bought the ticket at the Food Lion located on South Polk Street.

The odds of matching all five balls to win the jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina that offers players the option to purchase tickets at retail locations. Players may also participate through the North Carolina Lottery website or the official mobile app.

The jackpot for the next Cash 5 drawing is $110,000.

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