Fort Mill Mayor calls for change after 2nd crossing guard accident in a year

FORT MILL, S.C. — After the first crash involving a crossing guard, Fort Mill city and school leaders asked the South Carolina Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit, but DOT officials said no.

Then it happened again last week.

Channel 9 Reporter Tina Terry spoke with Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage, who is hoping that a face-to-face meeting with DOT leaders will drive home the need for action.

When local parent Chloe Sedlock heard about Stanley Brucker’s death back in March, she felt the impact on the community.

“It honestly made me so devastated because I drive that road all the time,” Sedlock said.

Brucker died after being hit by a car while he was directing traffic outside Fort Mill Elementary School. A week ago, another crossing guard was hit after a crash outside Catawba Ridge High School -- he was rushed to the hospital and survived.

“The fact that it actually happened just makes me sick to my stomach,” Sedlock said.

Savage and town leaders sent a letter to the DOT after the first crash.

“As a part of that, we did ask for a speed limit reduction, particularly on the bypass, and they declined,” Savage told Terry.

Rather than changing the speed limit, DOT officials told Channel 9 it would update flashing beacons and clear trees between the main entrance and the bus entrance at Fort Mill Elementary School.

But now, Savage says another consideration is needed.

“We are just at a higher pitch that we’ve had another very sad occasion where a guard has been hit,” Savage said. “There have to be other options that would allow us to better manage the traffic at these schools when they are dismissing or taking in.”

Sedlock agreed.

“I think the speed limit should be lowered dramatically -- the proof is right there, it’s happened twice in one year,” Sedlock said.

Monday afternoon, Terry reached out to SCOT to ask if they could once again consider changing the speed limits near the local schools. They’re working on a response, and we’ll let you know when we receive it.

