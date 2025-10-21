Fort Mill residents urged to boil water after 100-year-old pipe fails

FORT MILL, S.C. — Residents of Fort Mill are under a 24-hour boil water advisory following a water main break on North White Street earlier today.

The break involved a 100-year-old pipe, which has since been repaired, and crews are currently reopening the valves.

Utilities staff are flushing hydrants in the affected areas to ensure water quality.

The Town of Fort Mill has issued the boil water advisory as a precautionary measure to allow for water quality testing and confirmation that the system meets all state and federal safety standards.

Residents can download a map of the affected areas from the town’s website to see if they are impacted by the advisory.

To stay informed about the status of this incident, residents are encouraged to register for alerts through the Town’s CivicReady notification system.

This can be done by visiting the Mass Notification Dashboard and completing the sign-up form.

