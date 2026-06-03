Fort Mill Schools District approves tax increase

FORT MILL, S.C. — Business and car owners in Fort Mill will pay more in taxes.

Fort Mill Schools District leaders approved a tax increase to help balance the budget.

Some business owners are calling the increase significant, but in a growing town with a thriving school system said they understand the need.

“As a business owner, it’s good and bad,” said Jeff Ferrell, owner of the Fort Mill Barbershop in downtown.

He’s seen the impact of growth here firsthand, and he’s starting to feel it financially.

On Tuesday, Fort Mill Schools District leaders approved raising taxes on business owners, cars, and rental properties. That’s an increase of more than $150 a year for a commercial business valued at $200,000.

Ferrell rents the space, but he’s aware that the cost could be passed on to him.

“That’s just the way when something goes up, somebody else is going to pay down the road,” he said.

However, he understands the need.

Data shows the fast-growing district has seen its budget increase by about 30% in about five years.

This increase will not impact homeowners who live in their homes.

They’ll see a slight tax decrease this year.

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