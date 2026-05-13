Foundation gives Atrium Health $2M boost for heart, cancer research

CHARLOTTE — A California-based family foundation gave Atrium Health $2 million to boost heart and cancer research.

The money from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation will go to Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute & Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

Since 2019, the foundation has given Atrium Health a total of $10 million to support clinical research.

Atrium Health Foundation President Mark Griffith said the support has played a key role in advancing patient care.

“Over the past eight years, the enduring generosity of the Gross family has been a driving force for innovation in education, research and clinical care at Atrium Health,” Griffith said. “Their support allows us to expand patient-centered care for cancer and cardiovascular disease.”

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