Local

Four arrested in girl’s overdose case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.

(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is charging four people in connection with a deadly overdose of a young girl.

Investigators say a juvenile died at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 10. It was determined that she died from a drug overdose.

ALSO READ: Parents who lost daughter to drug overdose hold event to warn others

Police arrested Shakitta and April Head for placing a child at risk.

Dimira Head is charged with possession of marijuana.

Jorayal Head is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs that led to deadly overdose

Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs that led to deadly overdose



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read