Four arrested in girl’s overdose case

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is charging four people in connection with a deadly overdose of a young girl.

Investigators say a juvenile died at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 10. It was determined that she died from a drug overdose.

Police arrested Shakitta and April Head for placing a child at risk.

Dimira Head is charged with possession of marijuana.

Jorayal Head is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

