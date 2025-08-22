Four arrested in Lincoln County for fentanyl and meth trafficking

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people who now face various drug charges following an undercover investigation, officials said.

On Aug. 11, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division concluded an undercover operation with the arrest of four people involved in the sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 70 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine, officials said. Investigators were able to make significant undercover purchases of these drugs, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants.

Tyrus Terrill Sanders, 48, of Lincolnton, NC, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, including possession, sell, and delivery. He was served in Catawba County.

Damita June McCoig, 62, also of Lincolnton, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug activities. She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center but has since posted bond and been released.

Shannon Richard Warlick, 48, of Crouse, NC, faced charges related to trafficking methamphetamine, including possession with intent to sell and deliver.

Chandra Leigh Harris, 44, of Lincolnton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. She was given a $50,000 secured bond and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

