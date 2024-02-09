Local

Four Charlotte hotels and restaurants rated among world’s most luxurious

By Charlotte Business Journal

Ivey Charlotte The hotel is no stranger to the spotlight, having racked up numerous accolades since its debut in 2017. (Charlotte Business Journal.)

CHARLOTTE — Three Charlotte luxury hotels and a fine-dining establishment have been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide in the 2024 Star Awards. That rating system acknowledges the most luxurious hotels and restaurants around the globe.

The Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte was a four-star recipient. That designation considers a property to be exceptional with high levels of service and quality of facility to match.

Forbes description says the uptown hotel “exudes a Paris-meets-Southern charm aesthetic.”

