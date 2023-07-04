Four in hospital after overnight shooting

CHARLOTTE — CMPD responded to a shooting in north Charlotte just after midnight on Tuesday.

Four people were transported to the hospital after MEDIC arrived to the scene on Park Brook Drive.

MEDIC said two of the patients suffered life threatening injuries, one patient has serious injuries and the fourth has minor injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates as we learn more.

(WATCH: 110 lives lost to violence in 2022, CMPD says; here’s what police are doing about it)

110 lives lost to violence in 2022, CMPD says; here’s what police are doing about it

©2023 Cox Media Group