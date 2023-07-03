CMPD investigating home shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The sound of gunshots woke neighbors in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officials reported a shooting into a home on Belterra Drive in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD said the shooting was random and told Channel 9 that no one was home and no one was hurt.

Officials at the scene said no one was hurt, and no one was home.

Detectives went door to door to ask neighbors for more information.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: No excuse for this’: 30 rounds fired at Burke County family’s home)

No excuse for this’: 30 rounds fired at Burke County family’s home

©2023 Cox Media Group